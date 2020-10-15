Charlotte community holds vigil for anti-violence activist who died of cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte neighbors coming together to remember the life of an anti-violence activist who worked to improve and take care of the community.

Judy Williams was the co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring, an organization dedicated to stopping gun violence and helping families who have been victims. She passed away on Wednesday.

Williams died after a three-year battle with lung cancer.

Loved ones described Williams as a true caregiver and someone who showed love to all of those around her.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring would rally and support families of murdered victims, but aside from helping strangers, Williams helped people who grew up in Kings Park Apartments where she was a landlord for 44 years.

As family and friends remember Williams, they’re asking for Charlotte to honor her life by turning away from violence.

It’s a request he says would be the greatest support as he carries his mother’s legacy.

To learn more about Mothers of Murdered Offspring and how you can get involved, click here.