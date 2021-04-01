Community conversation: Northwest Charlotte neighbors meet with police to discuss how to reduce violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD gathered with community members Wednesday night, all hoping to work together to reduce the violence across the Queen City.

Inside of a church in northwest Charlotte, neighbors began to feel like a change was coming, one that involves a better and stronger relationship between them and CMPD.

“We’re looking to get some kind of trust in between as far as the community and with the police officers because we haven’t been seeing them on the regular like we really should or like we have it for,” one neighbor who attended the meeting said.

Several CMPD officers including Chief Johnny Jennings met with the neighbors in the community to discuss recent crimes involving children.

Just this week, three juveniles–including a 7-year-old–were hurt in two possibly related shootings in northwest Charlotte.

“But now that we’re actually seeing their faces even behind the mask you know, we’re able to talk with them, they now know who we are.”

She says the meeting allowed her to voice concerns about the crime in the area and how it’s affecting her 10-year-old son.

“The gun shots that I hear over the railroad tracks. The in and out of one house that sits on the corner that’s beside my house…it’s just a whole lot of back and forth back and forth, cars parked on the side. Our children can’t really go out and play like that because of all of the extra traffic that’s going on,” she said.

Nearly 50 people shared their concerns about the crime and the lack of police presence.

“It requires relationship, collaboration and partnership and I think tonight is the beginning of something that’s really good for this community,” another neighbor who attended the meeting, Willie, said.

One woman told FOX 46 she’s hoping the relationship strengthens before the summer time, because that’s when the crime in the area increases, and she’s ready for outdoor family cookouts without the side gunshots.

“I see a lot of passion from the community,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “I know that they have the same interest that we do so that they can sit out on their porch and not worry about bullets flying, they can let their kids play in the yard without worrying about them getting hit with a bullet or gunshots ringing out and that’s the goal.”

At this time, no arrests have been made in the shooting along Hovis Road. CMPD is encouraging anyone who knows anything to come forward.