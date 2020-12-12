Community comes together to help fallen Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon’s family

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The community is coming together to help fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon’s family and local law enforcement.

Here is a list of local restaurants and businesses taking part:

AmberJack Seafood and Steaks Restaurant

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officer that was killed in the line of duty this morning. In appreciation for all that you do, we would like to extend an invitation to all uniformed officers in Gaston County.”

From now until the end of the month, all officers are invited to eat for free at AmberJack.

JackBeagle’s Mount Holly

JackBeagle’s will be donating 10 percent of each sale on Saturday to Herndon’s family.

“JackBeagle’s will be contributing 10% of each sale on Saturday December 12th to a Mt. Holly Officer’s family who was killed in the line of duty Friday December 11, 2020 responding to a breaking and entering call. We appreciate your patronage and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, injured officer, and the entire Mt. Holly Police Department. Thank You for Your Service.”

McDonald’s Belmont

Belmont and Mount Holly McDonald’s said it will be donating 10 percent of all its sales from Monday, Dec. 14, to the family of Officer Herndon.

City of Mount Holly

How you can support Officer Herndon’s family:

Burn a blue light on your porch in support of the MHPD #backtheblue

Donate gifts to the MHPD officers via the secure dropbox outside of the police department (where you can normally drop off utility payments)

Please Note: The PD has received a large amount of food and can do longer accept more donations of this kind. Please consider donating food to other local agencies including the Mount Holly Fire Department, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, and Gastonia Police Department.

Shooters Express Firearms Academy

“This has been a very difficult day for the Mount Holly community and surrounding areas, today we will be raising funds for the family of Officer Tyler Herndons family during this difficult time. We will be offering two items, one will be a Sig Sauer P365 TacPac and the other will be 1000 round case of 9mm ammo. Please share, thank you and God bless.”

Smoke & Barrel Cigar Bar and Lounge

“Ben Gatlin Band and King of Fire Food Truck will be at the Smoke and Barrel tonight from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. 10 percent of all bar sales will be donated to the Tyler Herndon family fund. We look forward to seeing you at the Smoke and Barrel!

Chicken King Mt Holly

“To help show our support to the law enforcement officers who protect n serve our community we would like to offer free meals from 12-11 thru 12-21,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

MOUNT HOLLY OFFICER KILLED IN SHOOTOUT; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon, 25, was shot and killed Friday morning after police exchanged fire with a suspect near the Mount Holly Car Wash, according to CMPD.

CMPD said Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect around 3:30 a.m. Friday when several shots were fired.

“We heard a bunch of shots and then before we even thought to get up and take a look there were already cops everywhere,” said a neighbor.

Herndon was shot during the encounter and was rushed to the hospital. Tragically, he did not survive his injuries.

Officer Herndon is the first-ever Mount Holly police officer to die in the line of duty.

“It’s terrible, he’s trying to do his job it’s awful, it’s something you would never wish on anybody,” said a neighbor.

Officer Herndon had been an officer with Mount Holly Police for less than two years. He and Officer Delton Williams were featured in a story on FOX 46 in which they reached out to the community through good deeds. Watch below:

The suspect, identified as Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, was treated at the hospital and released to law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The suspect, Funk, has a criminal history. According to online court records, Funk has three separate traffic citations and a pending larceny case out of Iredell County. He was due in court for the Iredell County case in January 2021.

Procedure dictates that the Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a “separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.”

Latest headlines from FOX 46