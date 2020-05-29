Community activists look to CMPD for policy changes following death of George Floyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Local community activists continue to work with CMPD on policy changes when it comes to use of force. The in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is strengthening the ideas by community activitsts.

“It is a continuous conversation that we always have to have with each other and it’s about that time that we are not ok with having this conversation,” said activist, Greg Jackson from Heal Charlotte.

In a video released on the CMPD Twitter Friday, Chief Kerr Putney called the actions by the officers in Minneapolis cowardly and disgusting. He believes the actions by the officers makes the jobs of thousands of officers across the country much more challenging.

“I’ve spoken to some officers, they’re embarrassed that, that can even happen,” said Jackson.

Video of the arrest went public so quickly with the help of quick thinking citizens recording on their mobile device.

“If the citizens could see that you could intervene, why did the police department not,” said Robert Dawkins from Safe Coalition NC.

Dawkins has been behind some of the policy changes at CMPD.



After the shooting death of Danquirs Franklin in March 2019 outside a Charlotte Burger King, Dawkins sent a letter to Chief Kerr Putney asking that the department implement a duty to intervene policy. Under the policy, officers would be required to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

It’s a policy Minneapolis Police started in July 2016 and what may have led to the firing of the 4 officers.

“The only way to make a police officer accountable for something is to make it part of the standards and operations of the department,” said Dawkins.



In November of 2019, CMPD announced policy changes. Right now, according to FOX 46 archives, “duty to intervene” is not under any CMPD policy. Instead, Chief Putney believes all officers should automatically intervene, since that is what they are taught in training.



FOX 46 reached out to CMPD to see if a “duty to intervene” policy has been added, but we have not heard back.