Colonial’s pipeline leaked more than 270K gallons of gasoline in Huntersville; total 4 times higher than previously estimated

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Colonial Pipeline released an update on Monday regarding a ‘significant’ gas leak that occurred about a month ago, now saying more than 272,000 gallons of gasoline leaked into the ground near a Huntersville neighborhood.

The updated total is much higher than the original released estimate, which was 63,000 gallons.

Colonial Pipeline said these new numbers, which are still an estimate, are based on additional data that the company has obtained and analyzed over the course of the last several weeks.

“The numbers may need to be revised again as the remediation project continues, and we are committed to keeping the public informed,” Colonial Pipeline said.

The massive natural gas leak occurred along Huntersville-Concord Road in mid-August. Colonial Pipeline said approximately half of the released amount has been recovered to date.

Colonial Pipeline said it continues to sample residential water wells within a 1,500-foot radius of the release site. They said, “there have been no detections of petroleum constituents in any of the samples that have been taken from any of the residential water wells.”

As of Saturday, September 12, Colonial had installed 77 wells at the site specifically as part of the response process. Of the 77 wells installed, 47 have been installed as monitoring wells, and 30 are recovery wells. Neither are used for potable water, they said.

The worry here, for many, is not the immediate effects of the spill. Instead, it’s what will happen a few years down the road.

“[We] still don’t have information that’s critical for families living near this spill,” Rick Lyke said.

They say they want more information and transparency. In addition to the well water, they have questions on the leak’s effect on a nearby nature preserve, and how it will affect property values.

“Once it goes in your water supply, it’s too late,” neighbor Mike Vordenberg said.

Those living near the pipeline work said construction noise is happening at all hours of the night.

“It’s a lot of beeping, banging, machines running, roaring. It seems like it just doesn’t stop,” Anna Parks explained to FOX 46 last week.

It’s both an annoyance and a real concern for neighbors, but Colonial Pipeline officials have said there’s no immediate worry.

“There has been no detection of petroleum product compounds in any residential water wells,” Colonial Pipeline spokesperson Greg Glaze said during a meeting last week.

Parks and her neighbors have told FOX 46 the fine print essentially allows Colonial on their property as much as they want and they would give up their right to sue.

FOX 46 has also learned from a neighbor, and from a Colonial employee not authorized to speak to the media, they’re also offering hotel rooms to those living nearby the site because of the ‘all-hours’ work.

Colonial said on Monday it’s working to develop and submit an Initial Abatement Report, Comprehensive Site Assessment Report, and a Corrective Action Plan to NCDEQ.

