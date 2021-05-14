Report: 2 out of 3 gas stations in North Carolina still out of fuel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least 65% of gas stations across North Carolina were without fuel on Friday, according to GasBuddy.

“How many places did you stop at today?” FOX 46’s Taylor Young asked one driver.

“Four,” Ashley Hill while pumping gas in Charlotte.

Hill works as a delivery driver. She said finding gas to do her job has been stressful.

“I do Postmates, so it’s harder to have to waste my gas with all of this going on,” Hill said.

While shortages have slightly decreased within the past 24 hours, industry experts expect numbers to fluctuate over the next weekend.

“Motorists are still going to have to figure out where to find fuel. It’s not going to be as easy as just pulling into the first station and that may last for another week or two until most of the situation starts to feel very much improved,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

He says Fridays have always been the busiest day for commuters to fill up. Despite that, he said overall demand is down seven percent compared to a week ago.

“That means that people are starting to feel a little bit better and not filling up as often,” Haan said.

For those who need gas, finding an open and working pump has been time consuming.

“It took me about two hours to get gas. It’s been crazy. I ran out of gas, everybody is trying to fill up gas cans, so it’s too much going on people are panicking,” Charlotte commuter Eli Haile said.