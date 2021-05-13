Carolinas facing about 7 to 14 days of ‘headaches’ as Colonial Pipeline reopens, GasBuddy reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — GasBuddy took a look at how long it’ll be before the gas situation is back to normal, and, well, it isn’t looking pretty.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline forced a shutdown last week, sparking a supply crunch with people in the Triad and elsewhere struggling to find gasoline at pumps. Colonial Pipeline restarted pipeline operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but we may continue to feel the impacts for days to come.

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia are looking at about seven to 14 days of headaches.

“The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel,” he said.

Alabama, Delaware, Mississippi and West Virginia will only deal with about two to five days of problems.

Washington D.C., Florida, Maryland and Tennessee are looking at about five to 12 days.

“JUST ahead of Memorial Day weekend or so, finding gasoline shouldn’t require too much,” he said. “You may occasionally find a station without fuel, but outages should be <20% by then in all areas.”

That’s a significant drop from what we’ve seen for many areas in North Carolina.

GasBuddy released a chart showing what percentage of gas stations were facing outages in different DMAs of the southeastern U.S.

On the other hand, NC outages skyrocketed and then started to chill: pic.twitter.com/vpeu7pM9qn — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 13, 2021

The Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem area was just a few decimal points away from 50% gas stations facing outages Wednesday into Thursday.

The Raleigh-Durham area was hovering around 80%.

The single highest point on the chart was Chattanooga, Tennessee, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday where 93.75% of gas stations were out.