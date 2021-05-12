NC attorney general investigating hundreds of price gouging claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Since the start of the Colonial shutdown, commuters have seen gas prices jump across the Carolinas.

The national average price per gallon reached three dollars Wednesday, the highest national average since 2014.

Gas stations and other commodities cannot legally charge consumers prices that the state deems unreasonable during a declared state of emergency.

As of Wednesday evening, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office reported 440 claims of price gouging, with an additional 101 claims the day prior.

In North Carolina, the Attorney General’s office said it received 392 complaints.

“North Carolina’s price gouging law is in affect because we are in a state of emergency. We want to make sure that sellers are not taking advantage of people’s desperation to make a quick buck. That’s why we encourage folks to file complaints with us,” NC Attorney General Josh Stein said.

He said his office will be reviewing each complaint to determine whether price increases are legitimate or designed to take advantage of consumers.

“What we look at is when a company or seller dramatically raises their price, was it justified? Stein said. “Did they raise it to make money off of you and me in a moment of emergency? Or did their cost go up? Did they pay to hire a trucker to come in and bring in supply, which costs more than it normally does so they have to raise their prices?”

Stein said there have been multiple State of Emergencies declared over the last couple of years, from hurricanes to the pandemic.

He said during that timeframe, there have been about 10 gouging cases deemed legitimate that resulted in the state recovering about $1 million.