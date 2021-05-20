Local lawmaker, advocacy group hold virtual event questioning Colonial Pipeline’s systems, safety

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A massive Colonial Pipeline gasoline leak in Huntersville took the spotlight in a nationwide virtual event, focusing on pipeline safety.

The Pipeline Safety Trust, which bills itself as a grassroots watchdog organization focused on safety measures for oil and gas pipelines, hosted the event, which included federal and industry representatives, along with State Senator Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County.

“Eyes are wide open now,” said Marcus of the leak, which was discovered by two teens in the Oehler Nature Preserve in August. “The kids found out what the company did not.”

Marcus is sponsoring legislation to improve pipeline safety, which she told FOX 46 that she had reached out to the Pipeline Safety Trust for assistance on drafting.

The event also included the first at-length statements on the leak from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, also known as PHMSA. Linda Daugherty, a deputy associate administrator for the governing body, said she had she had visited the clean-up site off Huntersville-Concord Road earlier this week.

“I was surprised by what I saw,” said Daugherty, noting the clean-up efforts above ground, which have included a large restoration effort of grass and other vegetation in the area.

However, she noted, “I knew that, underneath…there’s a large amount of gasoline.”

Colonial Pipeline was invited to take part in the event, but organizers of the event noted that the company was unable to join. A member of the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, also known as AOPL, spoke for the industry as a whole during the event.

A good portion of the discussion during Thursday’s virtual event included leak detection systems. Daugherty noted those systems are “not where (they) need to be,” while AOPL representative Andy Black noted that there is no “one size fits all” system for every pipeline.

Daugherty said any likely change for leak detection systems will likely change from the current model, which involves computational monitoring, and likely towards multiple systems in place.

The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack was also a topic of conversation at the event. Daugherty noted that both the hack and the Huntersville leak emphasized the need for more interaction and transparency with the public, “even in areas where it’s uncomfortable.”

Colonial has said a through-wall crack described as “inches” in length was the source of the gasoline leak in Huntersville, and that the leak happened over the course of “days or weeks” and was below the threshold for detection with the current systems they have in place, which they have previously said are industry standard.

Colonial had estimated 1.2-million gallons leaked from the pipeline before it was discovered. However, they noted after that estimation that gasoline product had been found in deeper locations than anticipated, and that the estimate will be adjusted upward.

The North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality has given Colonial Pipeline until May 28 to give an updated estimate on the amount released in the leak.