Local lawmakers hoping to work with Homeland Security on pipeline issue

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lawmakers in the Carolinas are pressing for more answers Tuesday and expressing concern as another day goes by with the Colonial Pipeline shut down.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper tweeted that he is talking with federal officials, particularly the energy secretary, and they have all hands on deck to get the colonial pipeline back up and running ASAP.

As for South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster took to Twitter as well and said his office is standing by to take any additional necessary action.

The energy is tense all throughout the east as another day passes with the most vital infrastructure shut down because of a cybersecurity attack. Representative Ralph Norman, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee, says this is a top priority and time is of the essence.

“Look at what it’s doing in such a short time,” Rep. Norman said. “They say we’re going to have it by the weekend, but we don’t know. We don’t know what kind of ransom if they paid it. We don’t know a definite time.”

Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th District. He was about to hop on a flight back to Washington D.C. when FOX 46 spoke with him. When he gets up to Washington, they’re going to be calling a meeting in the Homeland Security Committee to stress that something needs to be done to figure this out.

“We’re going to push for our committees to investigate it and call witnesses and say what can we do to stop to make sure this doesn’t happen again?”

Norman said the White House hasn’t seemed to take much initiative in stopping these types of attacks.

“If you look at the priorities that they have in place now, it’s not border security is not energy independence, it’s pretty much a spending spree, and trying to, in their minds jumpstart the economy. People are looking for workers, they can’t find them. And up to this point, it hasn’t been a priority. But hopefully, if this doesn’t shock them into doing something that prevents this and you put dollars behind it.”

Norman said talk is cheap, and actions speak louder than words, especially when our economy is on the line.

“I think it’s just up to us in Congress to highlight it in the spotlight because Americans are feeling the pain and time will tell how long it’s going to take,” Norman said. “But it’s tough action, not words.”

FOX 46 spoke with Senator Thom Tillis who says he’s been in contact with Colonial Pipeline and hopes they make their target to get back up and running by the end of the week.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of exactly how this happened, to what extent we can track it but To the actual offenders and I think there has to be a consequence for it. So I would expect a hearing, once we get all of the facts and get past the immediate crisis, make sure that we get energy back into the East Coast, then we need to do that because this is on the rise,” Tillis said.

Senator Tillis is the co-chair of the Cyber Caucus in the Senate right now and said you need to treat the security of our websites, and use of the internet, the way you treat the security of your home. You need to lock your door, and not let strangers walk right in. Be aware for hacks and cyber threats, because clearly it can happen to anyone, even our largest infrastructure on the East Coast.