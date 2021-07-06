Feds, Colonial Pipeline reach consent agreement over massive Huntersville gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Federal authorities and Colonial Pipeline have reached a consent agreement related to a massive gas leak that was discovered in August in Huntersville.

The agreement, released by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), lays out and formalizes action Colonial Pipeline must take as part of the continued clean-up efforts at the Oehler Nature Preserve, where the bulk of the more than 1 million gallons of gas has been recovered underground, and where work continues.

The agreement orders Colonial to take several corrective measures. Among them–evaluating the leak detection system along the entirety of Colonial’s 5,500-mile system and determine any corrective measures that need to be taken; evaluating the company’s plans and procedures on leak detection; evaluating right-of-ways for the pipeline, taking into consideration geography; providing an inventory on ‘Type A’ sleeve repairs made on the Colonial Pipeline; and establishing future repairs as ‘temporary’ or ‘permanent’.

The order also said that a number of these corrective actions must be facilitated by an independent third-party.

Many of these actions were proposed by PHMSA in March but were formally agreed to in June.

The leak, which centered around a length of pipeline near Huntersville-Concord Road and Asbury Chapel Road, was discovered by two teens riding an ATV in the Oehler Nature Preserve on August 14, 2020.

Since then, the leak has been sealed and repaired, with that section of the pipeline ultimately replaced.

Colonial said a “through-wall crack” described as “inches” in length at the bottom of the pipeline led to the leak, which they say may have been leaking for “days or weeks”.

Colonial Pipeline continuously updating figures on how much gas leaked from the pipeline, ultimately estimating the leak at 1.2 million gallons. Officials, however, said that number is likely to be adjusted upwards after additional gas product was found in a deeper location than first thought.

A series of monitoring and recovery wells are near the site, along with several homes. Colonial has taken steps to purchase some of the nearby properties closest to the leak site.

Colonial Pipeline has received criticism from nearby residents, Huntersville town leaders, and state leaders over the handling of the leak, and over concerns on the safety of the pipeline.

The agreement with PHMSA specifically states that it “does not constitute a finding of violation of any federal law or regulation”, and notes that Colonial “neither admits or denies any allegation or conclusion…but agrees…to address the alleged risk condition by completing the terms of this Agreement”, and notes that civil penalties could be issued if the agreement is not followed.

The agreement does not address any oversight or investigation that is taking place on the state level with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality on the gas leak.