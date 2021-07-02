Colonial Pipeline to surpass 1.2 million gallon cleanup estimate ‘within the week’ after Huntersville fuel spill

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The amount of gas that leaked from a pipeline in Huntersville in August 2020 is likely more than Colonial Pipeline initially predicted, according to a new report released Thursday.

As of June 16, 2021, the company had recovered around 28,078 barrels of fuel, equivalent to around 1.17 million gallons, the report said.

Colonial said it expects to surpass its previous estimate of 1.2 million gallons of fuel within the next week.

Preliminary analysis shows the gas lead originated from a “through-wall crack.”

Colonial had previously estimated that 1.2 million gallons had leaked out from the crack before discovering gasoline product in a deeper location than anticipated underground. Officials said the estimate would likely be adjusted upward.

Colonial Pipeline reiterated its commitment to the cleanup in the community.

“As Colonial Pipeline Company continues our remediation and recovery efforts at the site of a release event outside of Huntersville, North Carolina, safety remains a central focus and is embedded in every aspect of our response,” a company statement said. “We continue to work closely with local, state and federal regulators and communicate with key stakeholders to keep them informed of our activities and update them on our progress.”

Colonial said it has continued weekly tests of water supply wells within a 1,500-foot radius.

According to the report, no petroleum constituents have been detected in water supply samples.

“Colonial remains committed to protecting human health and the environment and we will be here for as long as it takes to recover product and safely remediate this area,” the release said.