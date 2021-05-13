Colonial Pipeline touts ‘substantial progress’ in operations restart in latest statement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Colonial Pipeline said it has made “substantial progress” since restarting its pipeline system Wednesday afternoon as the effects of the shutdown still linger across the Carolinas.

Colonial reports that the majority of the markets it serves are receiving product delivery. All markets are expected to start receiving products by mid-day Thursday.

INTERACTIVE MAP HELPS YOU FIND STATIONS THAT STILL HAVE GAS

“Colonial Pipeline has made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system and can report that product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets we service,” the company said in a statement. “By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system. The green segments on this map are operational, meaning product delivery has commenced. Blue lines will be operational later today.”

“This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the many Colonial team members across the pipeline who worked safely and tirelessly through the night to get our lines up and running. We are grateful for their dedicated service and professionalism during these extraordinary times.”

The organization said Wednesday several markets may continue to experience shortages and service interruptions during the start-up period, but they will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as possible and until markets return to normal.

Colonial Pipeline, a major U.S. pipeline that delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was shut down after a criminal organization, known as “DarkSide,” hacked the company.

Even as operations return to normal, the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia are looking at about seven to 14 days of headaches at the pumps, according to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.