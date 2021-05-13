Colonial Pipeline releases its latest statement Thursday, says ‘entire pipeline system restarted’

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Colonial Pipeline released its latest statement on Thursday evening, saying it has restarted its entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets.

Here is their full statement released on Thursday, May 13, 4:40 p.m.:

“Colonial Pipeline has continued to make substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system. We can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the many Colonial team members across the pipeline who worked safely and tirelessly through the night to get our lines up and running. We are grateful for their dedicated service and professionalism during these extraordinary times.”

Photo: Colonial Pipeline

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline forced a shutdown last week, sparking a supply crunch with people in the Charlotte area and elsewhere in North Carolina struggling to find gasoline at pumps.

Colonial Pipeline restarted pipeline operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but we may continue to feel the impacts for days to come.

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia are looking at about seven to 14 days of headaches.

“The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel,” he said.

Alabama, Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia will only deal with about two to five days of problems.

Washington D.C., Florida, Maryland and Tennessee are looking at about five to 12 days.

“JUST ahead of Memorial Day weekend or so, finding gasoline shouldn’t require too much,” he said. “You may occasionally find a station without fuel, but outages should be <20% by then in all areas.”