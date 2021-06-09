Colonial Pipeline defends decision to pay random against FBI advice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the second day in a row, Colonial Pipeline’s top dog defended his decision to pay a Russian hacker ring $4.4 million even though the FBI advises not to pay ransoms.

“Tough decision,” said Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount. “Did not like handing that money over to criminals. But it was a decision I made in order to support the country.”

Blount says the consequences of not paying would have been “dire.” He points to critical services – everything from airlines to ambulances – along with every day Americans that rely on the 100 million gallons of fuel a day the company was forced to shut off.

“The FBI never recommended we not pay,” said Blount. “We know their guideline suggests they don’t encourage you to pay.”

The company paid the Russian extortion ring Darkside on May 8, the day after the hack was discovered.

“This was an attack that paralyzed the east coast,” said South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman (R-Rock Hill).

Paralyzed because of a compromised employee password that was likely used on a different website that was hacked, a cyber security expert testified. The complex password was used to gain access to a forgotten VPN profile which only had single-factor authentication.

That profile has been removed and the company uses two-factor authentication for its remote network.

Rep. Norman sits on the House Homeland Security committee. Before the hearing he told FOX 46 he wants to know: “What guard rails is he going to put in place so this doesn’t happen again?”

“You know, if we can put a man on the moon,” said Norman. “If we can have some of the most sophisticated military equipment, we can figure out a way to make this [hacking] far more difficult than it apparently was with Colonial Pipeline.”

Norman wants the White House to sanction Russia.

“We need leverage,” he said at the hearing. “Isn’t that one of the tools Biden could suggest when he meets with Putin this week?”

Other lawmakers also want to see a strong response.

“We need to stop taking it,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) “We need to respond and start hitting them back.”

The company has hired cyber security consultants to rebuild and repair its network and advise them on ways to fortify its system. The government was able to recoup half the money Colonial Pipeline paid Darkside, which will be reinvested in beefing up cyber security, Blount said.

The $4.4 million ransom will likely be repaid through insurance, Blount said.

“We have been compromised,” he said. “We’ve had criminals within our system now. And we need to change a lot of things we already had because they would be familiar with them.”

WATCH THE HOUSE HEARING: https://homeland.house.gov/news/press-releases/homeland-security-committee-announces-hearing-with-colonial-pipeline-ceo-after-ransomware-cyber-attack

WATCH THE SENATE HEARING: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/threats-to-critical-infrastructure-examining-the-colonial-pipeline-cyber-attack