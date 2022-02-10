1.4 million gallons and growing: Where things stand with Colonial Pipeline gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It may be the largest leak and clean-up of its kind in North Carolina history, but these days, its footprint is smaller.

The Colonial Pipeline leak along Huntersville-Concord Road grew quickly once it was discovered in August 2020 to a large number of road and lane closures in the area and caused a major inconvenience for those that live nearby.

In February 2022, it’s more of something that people still pass by on their way to and from home. On one side of the road, parking, and workspaces for crews. On the other side of the road, an area that was dug up has replaced grass, tanks, and a network of wells that either monitor or recover tanks.

There are reasons for the change— much of the clean-up from the Colonial Pipeline leak, which was capped once it was discovered, is happening underground. According to Colonial, in filings with the North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality, over 1.4 million gallons of gas that had leaked out from what was termed a ‘through-wall’ crack has been recovered.

Many have noted that information has been waning on the clean-up, but that hasn’t stopped the interest.

“The number one thing we get asked about is parks, (then) roads and Colonial,” said Stacy Phillips, Huntersville Commissioner and Mayor Pro-Tem.

Phillips has been one of the most vocal on the Huntersville Board of Commissioners about the leak since it was first discovered.

She said, last year, Colonial was invited but began declining meetings to answer their questions, referring them to e-mails and updates they made to the North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality and a website set up by Colonial for information on their response to the leak, which has not been updated since September 2021.

Phillips said she had all but given up on a face-to-face meeting with Colonial and town leaders, but as time as gone on, questions had been growing.

“The more quiet they are, the more questions build up for us to ask,” said Phillips.

The questions have been coming in as changes have been happening in the area around the gas leak.

Queen City News searched Mecklenburg County property records and found a number of people in the vicinity of the leak have moved. Colonial Pipeline also said, to date, they have also bought four properties closest to the leak.

State Senator Natasha Marcus said there has been a mix of understanding the work that needs to be done, but patience has been wearing thin in some of the areas most affected by the continued cleanup work.

“People are eager to get those trucks and that mess out of Huntersville,” she said. “But they don’t want those trucks to leave until the work is complete.”

Colonial Pipeline has pushed back since the beginning of the leak clean-up on allegations of a lack of communication and transparency and noted that invitations to speak to Huntersville’s Board of Commissioners have not recently been made.

Colonial Pipeline released a statement to Queen City News:

“Colonial Pipeline remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting public health and safety, recovering free product, and remediating the environment. As we continue to provide monthly public updates to state regulators, our more than 300 well recovery and monitoring network continues to work as designed and ongoing drinking water well samples have shown no detections of petroleum constituents. Colonial continues to hold itself accountable and has invested more than $45 million to date in response and recovery efforts. Colonial will remain at this location for as long as it takes to meet or exceed state environmental regulations for underground refined product release events.”

Colonial Pipeline also said the website they set up for the public for the leak will be updated within the next few days.

The cleanup is something that even Colonial Pipeline has admitted will take years. However, that has not stopped people from wondering when it will be done, and what the lingering long-term effects will be.

“The trend is clear, they’re going to have to work down there for some time,” said Marcus.

After our story aired, Queen City News received a response from Colonial Pipeline about the site on the leak not being updated since September. Colonial Pipeline said the site will be updated in the coming days and that we caught them a little early. As of Thursday evening, the site was updated.