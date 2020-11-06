Colonial Pipeline ‘significantly underestimated’ Huntersville gas spill, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday that Colonial Pipeline “significantly underestimated” the amount of gasoline released during the August 14 spill near Huntersville.

DEQ said Colonial Pipeline had estimated that 272,580 gallons of gas were spilled, but a report released Tuesday indicated that 267,313 gallons have already been recovered. The report indicated that the spill was much larger than initially reported.

DEQ is requiring the company to recalculate its estimation of how much gas was released and verify its results with a third-party.

Colonial Pipeline said the estimated volume reported in September was based on the best available data at the time.

“Since then, Colonial has continued to collect the additional operational and environmental data that is crucial to our ability to calculate the estimated release volume,” said Colonial Pipeline in a statement.

Colonial added it is focused on its commitment to the safety of people, the environment and respect for the community.

The massive natural gas leak occurred along Huntersville-Concord Road in mid-August. Colonial Pipeline said approximately half of the released amount has been recovered to date.

In September, Colonial Pipeline said it continues to sample residential water wells within a 1,500-foot radius of the release site. They said, “there have been no detections of petroleum constituents in any of the samples that have been taken from any of the residential water wells.”

