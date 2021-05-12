Colonial Pipeline restarting operations Wednesday, officials say

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Colonial Pipeline says they have initiated the restart of their operations. However, they say it will be several days before the supply chain returns to normal.

The organization says several markets may continue to experience shortages and service interruptions during the start-up period, but they will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as possible and until markets return to normal.

“As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements,” a statement read.

Colonial said this is the first step in the restart process began around 5 p.m. Wednesday. They thnaked employees, partner agencies and the Biden administration for helping move the proces along.

“We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support.”

The organization says further updates are coming.