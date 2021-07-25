Colonial Pipeline responds to Huntersville protest on Sunday against company

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An ‘accountability rally’ was held on Sunday morning in protest against Colonial Pipeline, which has been surrounded by controversy over the past year.

“Last summer Colonial Pipeline caused the biggest gas spill in Carolina history – and the biggest in the US in over 20 years, and they still haven’t cleaned up their mess. After it was discovered last August, that number has increased to 1.2 million gallons and counting,” the organizer wrote ahead of the rally.

The group is also rallying as “One of our own Senators, Thom Tillis, continues to profit from Colonial’s dividends, Sunrise Movement North Carolina is putting pressure on our leaders to ensure our communities have clean air to breathe and water to drink for decades to come.”

In response, Colonial Pipeline released this statement:

Colonial Pipeline remains committed to protecting human health and the environment. We communicate regularly with community members, local leaders, and regulators as we continue to make progress on product recovery and site remediation. Our dedicated response website serves as an up-to-date information resource, and we will continue our efforts to respond to questions in a timely manner, meet with residents, and host site visits for elected officials and media. These communication efforts are in addition to more than 10,000 pages of data and public documents readily available, weekly meetings, and monthly updates with state and federal regulators.

We appreciate the continued dialogue with the Huntersville community, regulators, and elected leaders and we’re committed to regaining the trust of our neighbors who have been affected by this event. Colonial is steadfast in our commitment to being at the site for as long as it takes to recover product and safely remediate this area.

Our response site can be found at www.sr2448.colonialresponse.com.