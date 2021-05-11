Colonial Pipeline hack impacting long haul flights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The pinch on fuel is reaching all the way to the airport.

The timing of the Colonial Pipeline hack is not good for American Airlines in Charlotte. It’s adding up to an extra couple hours on some flights leaving Charlotte.

This comes just as they launched a direct flight from the Queen City to Honolulu, but after one week, passengers will have make a stop and change planes in Dallas because of fuel concerns.

It’s also impacting the 777-200 to London, as the aircraft burns 6.5t of fuel per hour. According to American Airlines, London bound flights will stop in Boston to take on more fuel.

A passenger who spoke with FOX 46 said a fuel stop wouldn’t spoil her vacation.

“I would be a little upset just because it’s a long flight as it is but I’ve been at home for so long that I’m just happy to be traveling again,” she said.

American Airlines says the schedule is supposed to resume normal operation by May 15.

If you are booked on either the London or Honolulu flights, know that your departure may say Charlotte to Boston or Dallas respectively.

These flight schedules also mean a longer day for the crew.