Colonial Pipeline connected to multiple spills across U.S.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Colonial Pipeline spill in Huntersville is being called the biggest gas spill in North Carolina history and we now know Colonial has dealt with something like this before.

There was a spill in Simpsonville, SC in 1996 that was connected to the company, and the Environmental Protection Agency came down hard on the company.

Colonial is working to clean up the estimated 1.2 million gallons of fuel in Huntersville, which was discovered in August. To this day, 740,000 gallons have been recovered.

FOX 46 did some digging and found the Simpsonville case was one of three involving Colonial where the United States alleged gross negligence, a very high legal standard. Video shows the spill in 1996 along the Reedy River.

The EPA found that Colonial Pipeline knew the pipe in the river was exposed, rusted and partially missing a protective coating.

One million gallons of fuel was spilled and it polluted more 34 miles of the river. 35,000 fish were killed and the groundwater was contaminated for more than three years.

So far, in the Huntersville case, Colonial Pipeline has not been penalized.

It is important to note that these aren’t the only spills in the Carolinas connected to Colonial.

From 2000 to 2019, there were a total of 2,751 spills in the U.S. and 272 of those spills were caused by Colonial.

In North Carolina alone, there were a total of 38 spills and of that number, 31 were Colonial pipelines. 28 of those spills happened at tank farm facilities, according to Colonial Pipeline spokesperson. The spokesperson also added that any spill over five gallons must be reported.

The minimum cost to clean up the spill in Huntersville is $10 million, but that is expected to grow.