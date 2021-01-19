Colleges, universities prepare for more students with political aspirations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Colleges and universities across the country are preparing to welcome more students majoring in political science. Professors say every election cycle usually gets more young people interested in politics, but this year many of the news headlines that have captivated the nation are getting more students interested in working in politics.



Dr. Michael Bitzer is a familiar face when it comes it politics. He’s been teaching political science at Catawba College since 2002.

In 2021, he’s now faced with the challenge of teaching a course on presidency.

“Well I think my first day when we start the spring semester I am going to have to walk into presidential politics and simply say you all are living in historic times,” said Dr. Bitzer.

The historic transfer of power from President Trump to President Biden has already caught the attention of students.

Catawba College is small, with 30 students in the political science program, but Dr. Bitzer expects even more students to sign up.

“They are looking at this through a lens of how can I serve the public? We get a lot of students here at Catawba of wanting to be in the public realm, public service and I think that’s what we need more of,” said Dr. Bitzer.

“Typically when political events are in the news when there are major events that get lots of coverage for government and public policy we see increases in student interest,” said Eric Heberlig, a professor at UNC Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte has around 700 students in the political science program. How the courses are taught has changed, just like how politics has over the past decade.

“Polarization of American politics is a central theme in many of our classes. It is surprising to students we are more polarized now than we have been in the past,” said Heberlig.

At Catawba College, the political science department has hosted several ZOOM sessions with students to ask questions about the recent developments in Washington D.C., including the storming of the Capitol.