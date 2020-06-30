Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay announce new Netflix series about football player’s life

Colin Kaepernick’s story is coming directly to a streaming service near you.
Netflix announced Monday that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay have teamed up to create a series about his life.
“He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams.”
“She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions.”
“From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick.”
For more on this story, please click here.