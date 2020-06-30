Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay announce new Netflix series about football player’s life

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Kaepernick was a second-round draft pick in 2011 who the next year led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. By 2016, he had begun kneeling on the sideline at games during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. Soon after, he was gone from the NFL, and he has not played since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Colin Kaepernick’s story is coming directly to a streaming service near you.

Netflix announced Monday that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay have teamed up to create a series about his life.

“He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams.”

“She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions.”

“From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick.”

