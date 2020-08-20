Coffee may protect your liver, new research suggests

Increasing coffee intake may protect your liver and help prevent liver-related deaths, according to a recent report published in Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics. A group of researchers in Australia looked at data from previous studies involving coffee and liver disease and found that drinking more than two cups of coffee a day may help protect against deaths related to liver disease.

“Increasing per capita coffee consumption to > 2 cups per day on a population level has the potential to avert hundreds of thousands of liver‐related deaths annually if the impact of coffee on liver‐related mortality is confirmed in clinical trials,” wrote Sarah Gardner of the liver transplant unit at The Austin Hospital in Australia in the study.

Gardner and her colleagues referred to previous study findings that said, “Compared to noncoffee drinkers, those who drank 2‐3 cups daily had a 38% reduction in HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma] risk and a 46% reduction in risk of death from chronic liver disease (CLD). If individuals drank four or more cups daily the risk reduction for HCC was 41% and for death from CLD was 71%. Other cohort studies have reported risk reductions of similar magnitude.”

The Australian team of researchers decided to estimate the potential impact that increased coffee consumption would have on global liver-related mortality. They looked at the effect of consuming more than two cups and more than four cups/day per capita would have on liver-related deaths. The researchers used the Global Burden of Disease 2016 dataset for 194 countries to model the impact using risk ratios from a published study.

