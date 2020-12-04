‘Code Lavender’: Novant hospital chaplains help patients, employees with emotional support through pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As the burden on the healthcare workers and hospital chaplains gets heavier, a special relationship between the two groups is helping lighten the load.

COVID-19 is changing the mission of hospital chaplains. Novant Health in Charlotte is finding compassionate ways to comfort both staff and patients.

“We lean on each other. We support each other,” says ICU nurse manager, Cynthia Little.

As the pandemic rages on and hospitals deal with a constant flood of coronavirus patients, doctors and nurses on the frontlines are battling burnout and exhaustion.

“It has been a challenge for all of the nurses to care for this level of acute patients, this number of patients presenting with the same symptoms over and over and over again.”

Little says hospital chaplains are a constant source of comfort.

“They support us both emotionally and with snacks and drinks. And, they show up, they’re with us when we have emergencies in the unit.”

Chaplains, however, are feeling fatigue too.

“It’s been exceptionally difficult that the longer that we go, it really takes a toll,” says Chaplain Nicholas Stewart.

The hospital system has launched a program called Code Lavender that provides virtual support for frontline workers.

“The mindful moments has been something we’ve been doing. We have different email supports that go out. A poetry and prayer on Fridays and a Monday morning meetup,” says Rebekah Ramsey, manager of chaplaincy services for Novant Health.

As hospitals nationwide try to keep COVID-19 at bay, patients are left separated from their families, which is why chaplains are stepping up more than ever.

“For those I’ve been present with during this pandemic, that presence still looks very different. It requires a mask and googles, so we’re already starting at a place of disconnection, but ultimately connection is not about what we wear or can see. It’s about our heart and showing someone that we care,” says Stewart.

Novant Health chaplains are now responding to two to three times the number of deaths monthly. To help loved ones who can’t be there in the final moments, healthcare workers put together grief kits for COVID-19 patients’ families. They average around 19 per month since the summer.

Ramsey tells FOX 46, “our coronavirus patients who are actively dying [are given] a rose quartz heart. [Families] then have this stone that was in the hands or on the person of their loved one, even when they couldn’t be there with them.”

