Co-workers honor Duke Energy lineman killed on the job with memorial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Co-workers and friends are honoring a Duke Energy linemen who was killed in a tragic accident on the job Wednesday.

Duke Energy released a statement Friday, saying the lineman was Lewis “Ben” Smith. Smith was a line technician at Duke Energy since August 2019 and worked similar roles at other companies.

“Duke Energy lost a member of our family this week, and our hearts are broken,” said Scott Batson, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief distribution officer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s wife, son and entire family as well as everyone who knew and loved Ben. He was part of a brotherhood of utility lineworkers and teammates who were proud to work by his side and will continue to mourn this tragic loss today and in the sad days ahead.”

According to witnesses, around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, Tucker heard a driver struck a utility pole with their car. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

FOX 46 was on scene when Duke Energy crews arrived to fix the downed power lines. Just after 5 a.m. a worker screamed. Video too graphic to show captured the moment when Smith appears to have been electrocuted. He fell backward and a line sparked causing a fire

“Sadly we can confirm that one of our lineworkers was fatally injured this morning while working to repair electrical equipment that was damaged after a car hit a pole,” Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles told FOX 46.

It is unknown how the accident occurred.

Duke Energy is investigating the incident and is working with local officials, including Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators from the North Carolina Department of Labor.

Smith’s teammates started a small memorial at the site of the accident near N Hoskins Road and Maplegrove Drive. It’s filled with flags and flowers to honor his life.