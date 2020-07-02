CMS will not resume athletic activity on campuses July 6th as planned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Thursday that it will not resume athletic activity on its campuses July 6, as previously planned.

“We have consulted with local public health officials, discussed readiness with athletic directors, and reviewed current conditions in our County and the state of North Carolina. Our analysis has revealed that there is much uncertainty and many unanswered questions at the present time,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

CMS said it believes it is in the best interest of their student-athletes and staff to postpone the resumption of on-campus athletic activity until it has greater confidence that doing so will be in an environment that protects health.

“We also have reached out to other districts in our area and elsewhere in the state, and most seem likely to choose to delay the start of activities for the same reasons we choose to do so,” CMS said.