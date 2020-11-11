CMS votes to delay start of classes for middle schoolers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The CMS Board of Education voted Tuesday night to delay the start of middle school students.

Following a recommendation from Superintendent Earnest Winston, the board voted to make a number of changes that affect 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.

Starting November 30, middle school students who attend a K-8 school will go back under a hybrid ‘Plan B’ model, attending class two day and being remote the remainder of the week.

Starting Jan. 5, middle school students who attend a middle school will return to class under a hybrid ‘Plan B’ model.

District transportation officials said the reason for the change is due to a number of district staff, including bus drivers, taking federal leave and not having enough drivers available for the originally-planned return date of Nov. 23.

Officials also noted that, due to social distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “we don’t have the option to be efficient” in consolidating bus routes or bus populations.

Board members voted 6-3 to adopt the superintendent’s recommendation.

