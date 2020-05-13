CMS to hold virtual graduation ceremony and drive-thru celebration; larger event to follow in the Fall

CMS finally made a decision on graduation plans for CMS seniors. Today, the 10,000 graduates heard the district is going with a pre-recorded virtual ceremony with a celebratory drive-thru and another celebration at a later date.

“Nobody’s going to be in town at the same time except for winter break or next summer,” said East Mecklenburg High School senior Jake Moore.

FOX 46 spoke with a group of CMS seniors to hear their thoughts on the decision.

“I was kind of hoping we could do this drive in, drive up thing,” said East Mecklenburg High School senior Madeline Shober, “but I understand why we can’t. That’s just the downside of being in such a huge district.”

CMS board members showed their research on a drive-up ceremony with one minute allotted per grad. The smallest high school class would take 4 hours 35 minutes; the largest high school graduating class would take 13 hours.

CMS says nearly half of the graduating class responded to their survey. The three options they came up with all included a virtual ceremony.

“The options are limited, and honestly you can’t make everyone happy,” said Myers Park High School senior Payton Walker. “If you give the graduating class too much, then people are going to be concerned about safety,” she said.

“The walking across the stage was the best option,” Moore responded, “and then it was just kind of everything else.”

The district has more details to hammer out in the days and weeks to come. FOX 46 will keep you updated.