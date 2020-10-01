CMS to hold emergency board meeting Thursday considering modifications to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board is holding an emergency meeting to discuss potential modifications to their in-person and remote learning plan for the school year.

The move comes after NC Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state will move forward into Phase 3 this Friday.

CMS originally chose to operate under Plan B, which would have gradually brought students back into schools for in-person learning, starting in October.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The plan indicated that Pre-k would be returning Oct. 12. Montessori, and K-5 would start back on Nov. 2.

Grades 6-8 will go back on Nov. 23, and grades 9-12 will go back on Dec. 14 for end-of-course testing and head back into class on Jan. 5.

Even then, things wouldn’t be back to normal. Student populations will still be divided into three groups–one week in class, and two weeks remote until further notice.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this devloping story.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE