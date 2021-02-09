CMS to discuss return to in-person learning at Board Meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board is holding a meeting Tuesday evening that will address what the return to in-person learning will look like next week.

As of now, Pre-K, K-8 and Special Needs students will return on Monday, Feb. 15.

Middle and high schoolers are set to return on Feb. 22. We already have an indication from CMS about their readiness.

No action is set to be taken tonight, but we will get a clear indication on what’s happening for schools next week.

We will also likely be hearing from the public on this, including likely from teachers.

At this time there have been three clusters reported, with cases noted at 77 schools. The community case counts are also higher than they should be.

Despite the numbers, CMS says their staff and schools are ready for the return with PPE on hand, health and safety training mostly completed.

FOX 46 will live-stream the CMS Board Meeting beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.