CMS votes to rename Vance High School after civil rights lawyer, activist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board plans to discuss the possibility of changing the name of Zebulon B. Vance High School at their Tuesday night meeting.

The school board initiated the process back in June, saying Vance was a controversial figure as he was a Confederate officer in the Civil War, owned slaves and, during his time in politics, argued against a bill aimed at stopping racial discrimination in schools, transportation, and public accommodations.

The push came amid a nationwide wave of protests and calls to address racism and racial inequality.

“Vance High School in Charlotte is named after a known racist. Please change the name of this school, it is extremely offensive to the African American students within the CMS school system. It is extremely disheartening that there is school named after a known racist, that has a predominately African American student body,” an online petition started months ago reads.

CMS took a survey of 1,195 respondents from the community, including alumni, parents, faculty, friends, family, former faculty, parents of alumni, CMS employees, citizens, neighbors, taxpayers, community members others. 476 student responses were also considered.

The two most popular options for a new name were Julius L. Chambers High School, in honor of a black Civil Rights leader, educator and lawyer, and University City High School.



“Per Board policy, the next step in the review process is conducted by Deputy Superintendent for Academics Matt Hayes and CMS Executive Staff. Recommendations then will be brought forward to the BOE by the Superintendent at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting on Oct. 13.”

This summer in Union County, a Parkwood High School student led the charge to have the name of their school mascot changed from the ‘Rebels.’

Samuel Robinson had said the mascot had been an issue for decades and although other schools changed theirs, but Parkwood refused. Robinson wrote a letter to the board urging them to change the mascot and started an online petition garnering more than 3,000 signatures.

The board voted in his favor six to two. As far as a new mascot, Robinson says the area has a rich history with the Revolutionary War, so one of the names on the table could be the ‘Parkwood Patriots’.

WATCH THE CMS MEETING LIVE

