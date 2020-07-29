CMS teachers plan protest against in-person school orientation days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who don’t feel safe going back to class are planning a protest fighting for changes for the start of school.

Teachers have about a week before they have to come back to school and get ready for the first day of class.

“I really want to meet my kids. It’s best part of starting back to school is getting to see those kids for the first time,” said Leslie Neilsen, a CMS teacher at Community House Middle School.

Neilsen is usually thrilled on the first day of school. This year, she dreads it.

“That energy is not going to exist. it’s going to be, ‘Take your temperature, go to class, wear the mask all day,’ we’re leaving the kids in the classroom, the teachers are rotating through, so there won’t be any of that hustle and bustle in the hallway, kids seeing each other,” said Neilsen.

Leslie and other teachers are worried about the spread of COVID-19 when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start back on August 17.

The CMS School Board voted for students to rotate going back to class during the first two weeks of school for orientation and by the third week, the schools will begin all remote learning.

“We are dedicated, giving individuals but I don’t think giving our lives should be on that list of things we give.”

Neilsen is planning to protest with other teachers and school staff on Friday for plan C(MS) urging the school board to start the school year off with Plan C, which is all remote learning.

“We are fighting for our lives, we are fighting for the lives of our students, we are fighting for the lives of their families and community members, and we’re fighting for our own lives,” said Kerry Tousignant, a guidance counselor at Charlotte East Language Academy, a CMS school.

Tousignant helped organize the protest. She says educators will stay in their cars and carry signs to let the school board know they don’t feel safe at school during the pandemic.

“We love our students, we care for our students, this is very much about their safety, and the safety of families and community members as much as it is about staff and teachers as well,” said Tousignant.

The Plan C(MS) Rally starts Friday at noon in the parking lot of the Old Eastland Mall on Central Avenue. CMS says there has been no change to the school schedule as of now.