CMS teacher blamed for remote learning by parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Justin Parmenter is addressing social media claims that he caused CMS to turn remote.

Parmenter said a fellow teacher showed him Facebook comments made by parents in a private group, by CMS parents against remote learning.

He shared the comments on his own social media pages with some reading, “yes your school has the ringleader. Justin Parmenter single-handedly orchestrated the July 14 movement that started this downward spiral.”

Another read, “follow this teacher around to make sure he isn’t going into Target, the gym, restaurants, etc.”

FOX 46 asked him if he considered these statements a threat.

“I’m taking it seriously, even though I’m at the same time hoping that this is just people who are blowing off steam on social media,” he said.

Parmenter said he’s still confused on why he’s being targeted in this CMS changeover, since he says he’s not the only teacher to speak out against in-person learning.

“It feels very reckless and irresponsible to be conducting in-person learning,” Parmenter explained. “As painful as it is to say, I do think right now the safest place we all need to be is at home.”

As we saw this week, parents in favor of in-person learning took it up a notch with protests.

They rallied at Midtown Park for students to be back in the classroom because they’re anxious and failing classes. Parmenter said he understands these parents but believes there are other pressing issues that need to be handled before CMS reopens schools fully.

“Air circulation, which is also a contributing factor. Having no air circulation is no good when you have a pandemic and when the virus is hanging in the air.”

Parmenter stresses teachers are not the enemy during this time and hopes everyone can work together to get through this unprecedented time.

“This is a pandemic. Your teachers are not your enemy. We need to be able to have civil conversations and work toward solutions.”

