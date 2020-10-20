CMS Superintendent diagnosed with Bell’s palsy after suffering medical incident during Zoom meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Earnest Winston has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy after suffering a medical incident during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.

In an email to CMS families, teachers, and staff members, Dr. Winston confirmed that he began experiencing a few symptoms on Monday and as their leadership meeting began on Tuesday, the symptoms became more noticeable.

“I felt fine but the symptoms were enough that I realized I needed to have things checked out,” Dr. Winston explained. “After a series of tests in the emergency room, the diagnosis is Bell’s Palsy, which is paralysis of the facial nerve causing muscular weakness in one side of the face.”

The condition can be remedied with medication and diet, according to health officials.

“I certainly feel relief that available remedies will take care of this condition, but today’s experience is a great reminder for us all to take care of ourselves. Listen to your body and take action at the first sign something is off. If you have not done so recently, schedule your physical examination. That exam in some cases could reveal health issues not yet evident, and the extra time can mean all the difference,” Dr. Winston said.

Dr. Winston said he thanks everyone for their concern, positive wishes, and prayers.

