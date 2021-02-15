CMS students return to in-person learning Monday; parents have mixed feelings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It has been anything but easy for some CMS students and their parents doing online learning but things could get easier starting Monday as thousands of teachers and students can return to in-person learning for at least a couple of days a week.

Anthony Rogers has a child with special needs and is concerned about students returning to in-person learning and questions whether schools are safe. He has the option to send his daughter back to a CMS school on Monday.

“If you want the kids to go back to school then post it saying you’re playing at your own risk,” Rogers said.”If my child has to go around children and wear a mask around a whole bunch of children it’s a security problem. That’s what it’s telling me and that should tell anybody you playing at your own risk.”

Right now, the district’s metrics chart shows substantial community spread. Meantime, the CDC advises in-person learning should be offered but with fewer students in a classroom.

“You’re asking us to bring our child somewhere where you know it’s dangerous,” Rogers said. “And you’re asking us to make sure that they have the right equipment on them and if they don’t, we’re reliable for it and it’s not fair.”

It’s almost been a year out of the classroom for Delores Sobowale’s great-grandchildren.

She has prepared small plastic bags with things like hand sanitizer, gloves, and extra masks for when they head back to middle school for in-person learning next week.

“I think that they are making a good decision as far as getting the kids back into the classroom because it’s so badly needed,” Sobowale said. “Some kids don’t even have the opportunity to get online so that’s a problem right there.”

Students in pre-k through fifth grade can return to in-person learning, as well as students attending a K-8 school. Some middle and high school students with a disability also have the option of going back.

Rotating days throughout the week with a few days of online learning.

“I just want to make sure that our children are safe with this virus and protect our teachers as well with the vaccine, and make sure that they are able to get it to make things better,” Sobowale said. “That’s the only we can do right now and just pray that this goes away.”

Over the weekend, more than 1100 CMS teachers 65 and up got their first vaccination shot at the Spectrum Center.

CMS superintendent Earnest Winston said the district can’t eliminate all risk but will try to reduce them as much as they can.

Meanwhile, students and staff at middle and high schools can expect to head back to in-person learning on February 22nd.