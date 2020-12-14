CMS students return to all remote learning as 74 schools see positive cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg School students returned to fully remote learning because of coronavirus concerns.

The district is in the red for substantial community spread last week. The positive rate is just about the same as the previous week.

At last check, 74 schools have two or more positive cases and 78 new CMS staff members have tested positive on top of 67 students who were sick.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Students will be doing virtual learning and will be doing this until at least Jan. 19. Leaders expect it to slow the spread but this also buys them time to work on readiness and preventative measures.

During the briefing, officials said that high school and middle school staff members were still laying out classrooms for social distancing, so over the next few weeks, we expect to see that take shape.

FOX 46 has asked CMS what this process will look like and if there are any additional supplies coming in the costs.

CMS is emphasizing that everything will be ready when your students return next year.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE