CMS students receive help thanks to ‘one-stop’ shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Remote learning is challenging for students without access to computers, laptops or cellphones.

Today, some CMS students were able to get some help they need this semester with a “one-stop” shop.

“It’s very nice that the community is coming out and providing this to the people in need because it is a lot of families out there that actually need it,” CMS parent Bazinnee Spencer says.

That’s a feeling many families had at the “one-stop” shop event in West Charlotte as they packed the parking lot of the “The Mount” church for various reasons.

“Me and my son are in need for hot spot and computer accessories,” Spencer said. “We also just came to look around and see what else is available.”

It’s a literal one-stop-shop. A DJ, food, school supplies and other health human service needs were available.

“It shows our community that we are able to come together,” The Mount’s Mike Roberts said. “You see the shirt says ‘stronger together’.”

Social worker Alisa Jones was also impressed with the shop.

“The space is amazing and all the venders, I love that there are so many healthcare providers,” Jones said. “Novant and the vision screenings… I think that’s wonderful for our families.”

The main resource CMS provided for these families were on-on-one lessons about remote learning.