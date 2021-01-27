CMS students excited as extracurricular activities resume soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Extracurricular actives for Charlotte Mecklenburg School students are almost back. Starting next week, kids can participate in most after school programs.

As many parents already know, extracurricular activities are really important to students, so not being able to be on the court, on the field or even on stage has been devastating to a lot of students out there and the ones I spoke to tonight say they are really excited to get back in the game.

Basketball and theater teens generally don’t have a lot in common, but now they definitely do.

“It’s hard not to be excited at something like this when you haven’t been able to do what you love,” one student told FOX 46.

“I can literally read you the group chat messages. Everybody was like, ‘I’m so excited! I can’t wait to see you guys!’” said another.

The root of that excitement is a CMS announcement that most after-school programs are back in session when the three-week Mecklenburg County Health Department directive expires on Feb. 2.

For basketball center Sidney Paraison, it’s about more than shooting hoops.

“I just transferred to Myers Park and we haven’t been in person in school, so I don’t want to say they’re my only friends, but they’re my only friends,” she said.

High school sports can start practicing and playing in games again and arts programs including music, dance and theater can start rehearsals with live performances still under evaluation.

“And that’s the thing, just about sports how that argument was, ‘oh, they have to keep up the competitive environment to keep up their abilities when it’s the same thing for theater,” Will Kleinschmidt told FOX 46.

He hasn’t been on stage since his last rehearsal for Sweeny Todd.

“Our last date was on March 13,” he said.

CMS said part of the decision was realizing the importance of social and emotional health of its students. and a confidence that community conditions have improved.

“It just makes you feel so good that you can finally be around those people that you love!”

While most activities have the go-ahead, speech and debate are still under evaluation.

For more information from CMS on the schedule of upcoming extracurriculars, click here.