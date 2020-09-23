CMS student, struggling to get stable Wi-Fi, says she was un-enrolled for missing too many classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A CMS student says she was un-enrolled from her high school for missing too many days of class, but she says it’s because she didn’t have reliable access to Wi-Fi.

Valaura Ford says on the first day, she went up to her school to get her computer and was told to come back for a hotspot. She tried her best to do the work, but that’s not counted toward virtual attendance.

“We know there’s a digital divide. We know that kids don’t have healthy learning environments at home. I don’t know why kids would be put in this type of situation to where they have to jump through hoops of fire to get an education,” her mentor Greg Jackson said.

Ford is a junior at Vance High School.

“She originally went to get a Chromebook and a hotspot. They didn’t have any more hotspots so she wasn’t able to receive one that day. And then, she was told that she would have to come back at a later date to come and pick up a hotspot.”

In the meantime, she was doing her schoolwork from a playground where she could connect to a Wi-Fi signal.

“It’s like slow and it’s hot, the mosquitoes are biting you. It’s like everything is just left, it’s just the conditions,” Ford said.

However, her account was disabled. She learned she was unenrolled when she went to pick up her hotspot. Ford’s mentor, Greg Jackson, says an administrator told him she’s not the only one.

“She said she’s one of a 100,” said Jackson.

A CMS spokesperson says in a statement to FOX 46: “Schools will make attempts via phone and email to reach any student and their family who does not report to their assigned school. Should there not be any contact with the family after ten days a student is unenrolled. This is according to state-mandated policy.”

“To immediately just withdraw her without any contact was just a failure, in my opinion, of the school system,” he said.

Ford is working to get all the documents needed to re-enroll. In the meantime, she’s still missing class.

FOX 46 asked CMS how many students this has happened to district wide. We have yet to hear back.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE