CMS still working to get internet to thousands of students in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is continuing to provide updates on the difficulties students, parents and teachers ran into during the first week of remote learning.

CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston says the first week back went well, but it wasn’t flawless, with issues like little or no internet access for students and the demand for mobile hotspots outweighing the current supply.

CMS says some 16,000 students are still need of those hotspots and they’ve been working on a couple of ways to get around them.

FOX 46 first told you last week about the programs at some schools where Wi-Fi is extended into the school parking lot, and some have even used school buses as hotspots in neighborhoods.

Superintendent Winston says that is one of the highest priorities for the district right now while all this is still going on, but they are finding ways to work around the issues.

“All our elementary school students have access to print materials, their workbooks,” said Kathy Elling with CMS. “One of the things we discussed today that we will problem-solve on is the ability to pull our Canvas of Canvas and perhaps have them as a rolling format on our CMS TV.”

That’s one plan, but district officials say this lack of hotspot issue as this goes on during the pandemic will be a continued issue. That’s partially because of new students coming into the district and the idea that remote learning could wind up being a long-term thing for everyone.

