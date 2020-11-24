CMS school bus drivers reflect on working during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus drivers are telling FOX 46 Charlotte how they’re adjusting to the new school year.

During the pandemic, FOX 46 has heard from teachers and parents, but not from those who interact with students before they step foot in the classroom.

Bernard Taylor said he started driving buses as a teenager, left from the military, and came back to work behind the wheel again.

“I came here to Charlotte three years ago, reached out to CMS, and have been driving for them ever since.”

Renee Lenior has been driving for 15 years. She started in Indiana but shifted to Charlotte after being referred.

Both during this pandemic, they’ve missed some of the crucial interactions with students.

Lenior said, “Smiling makes a world of difference to a child. It lets them know we truly care about what we do, and that we care about how they’re feeling.”

Instead of looking forward to smiles this school year, Lenoir and Taylor say the pandemic has them focused on other important details like sanitation and social distancing on the bus.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We are now, rightfully so, asked to make sure the students have on masks, collect attestation forms from them while they get on the bus,” Taylor explained. “Now these two actions may not seem like a lot, but it does take away a little from our focus of watching the students and watching the traffic.”

Taylor said he also cracks “at least six windows” on his bus to provide some ventilation.

Right now, CMS is experiencing a bus driver shortage after nearly 70 leave of absences. Some drivers have released their frustrations on social media saying they fear for their safety and get paid too little.

However, Taylor and Lenior only had positive things to say about their experience with CMS during the pandemic.

Franklin Barnes, CMS Area Transportation Manager, said they’re doing all they can to follow guidelines. He said students must follow a seating chart on the way to school and they are providing PPE for those who need it.

“We’re dealing with some younger kids right now. We’re dealing with K-5, so they may have dropped it [mask] on the floor, they may have lost it,” Barnes explained.

CMS is looking for bus drivers to fill dozens of vacancies. Their next bus driver hiring event is Tuesday, November 24 at 4400 Northpointe Industrial Boulevard in Charlotte, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can find the full event list by clicking here.

Latest headlines from FOX 46