CMS School Board to allow schools to transition between in-person, remote learning as needed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider the possibility of giving individual schools the option to transition to remote learning if needed.

The Board has decided to grant the Superintendent the authority to transition individual schools from in-person instruction to remote instruction, as needed, to ensure the health and safety of students.

The decision affects all schools within CMS.

