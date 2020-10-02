CMS School Board decides to alter ‘Plan B’, allowing for more in-person instruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education has announced a change to their ‘Plan B’ remote learning/in-class hybrid plans.

In an emergency meeting Thursday night, board members unanimously approved a change to something they approved two weeks ago.

Under the previous plan, students would have been divided into three groups that would rotate out of class weekly. Group A would attend in-class instruction one week, followed by Group B and Group C. The remaining weeks would have been spent doing remote learning.

Under the new plan, there will now be two groups–Group A and Group B–and they will be rotating out days instead of weeks.

Group A would attend Monday and Tuesday. Group B would attend Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be a remote day for every student.

Superintendent Earnest Winston said the reason they made the change is because of Governor Roy Cooper’s order allowing for more in-class instruction.

Cooper’s order also allowed districts to decide how they want to proceed, based on local health metrics for COVID-19.

CMS officials said, upon discussion with administrators and prinipals, that Plan B is the safest option for now for the district.

The new plans are set to take effect Nov. 2 and only affects K-5 students. Grades 6-12 are still set to start later in the semester.

