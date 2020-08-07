CMS says no final decision made on fall sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students and parents are searching for answers on what’s going to happen as having no sports this fall appears to be a real possibility.

CMS says a decision on fall sports this upcoming school year hasn’t been made yet. Right now, students will go back to school in Plan C–which is remote learning–and according to the school system, as long as CMS schools are learning remotely, they will not allow fall sports.

In a recent survey, Superintendent Earnest Winston voted ‘no’ for sports during Plan C, but his vote was not the final decision. The school district is waiting for more guidance to make a decision on fall sports.

FOX 46 reached out to one CMS athletic director who says safety comes first, but they are also still hoping there is a way to salvage the student athletes season, whether it’s a shortened slate or moving the sports to the spring.

At Weddington in Union County where they are currently allowed to hold conditioning sessions, the Warriors were set to play against three CMS schools in football, and Coach Andy Capone feels for those players and coaches.

Capone had three CMS schools on their schedule. He says there’s a real possibility they won’t make up those games and just play a shorter schedule.