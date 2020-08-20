CMS says high school athletics will have ‘phased’ return to workouts, games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for high school student-athletes looking to get back on the field.

CMS says there is now a phased return to athletic works for student-athletes at high school facilities beginning at as early as September 14.

Cross-country and volleyball are the first high school sports to resume this fall. Workouts are scheduled to begin as early as September 14–three days after what Governor Roy Cooper ordered phase two to continue to.

CMS says athletes with these two sports return, it will evaluate readiness to bring back other sports.

These evaluations and decisions are coming from a large group of athletic directors and principals.

As for middle school athletics, they will not resume workouts or competition during the first semester.

Meanwhile, other local districts like union and Cleveland County, high school football teams have already started practicing on the field.

Last week, the North Carolina High School Sports Association said football season was postponed to the spring.

