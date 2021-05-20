CMS says despite change in capacity limits, 5th, 8th grade promotion ceremonies will remain virtual

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Natasha Scrivener uses her front yard in her Charlotte home to show her pride for her 5th grader at Eastover Elementary.

A sign tells everyone that her next week will be her kid’s promotion ceremony.

Bye-bye elementary school, hello middle school. But Scrivener will have to watch the ceremony online.

“It’s a little bit sad because those are important moments for the kids where they get to graduate and feel like they’ve accomplished something,” said Scrivener.

Despite Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to lift indoor capacity limits, CMS says there’s not enough time before ceremonies to make changes.

“There is insufficient time for making attendance and event capacity adjustments,” CMS said in a statement.

Parents of high school graduates will be able to attend in-person events held at outside facilities, like the Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Since 5th and 8th grade ceremonies will be held on campus, parents can’t attend.

“CMS school buildings have been closed to the public since March 2020, unless there is an approved visit. For this reason we have made the decision to stream the promotion ceremonies,” CMS spokesperson Brian Hacker said in an email.

For Scrivener, who also had a 5th grader last year, that means it’s two years in a row without an in-person ceremony.

“Occupancy should be the occupancy,” said CMS parent Rebecca Ivanov. “They should be treated equally.”

“Since the recent changes from the state I think CMS should have re-evaluated and at least allowed outdoor graduations,” Scrivener said.