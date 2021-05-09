CMS returns to in-person 5 days a week amid district battle with county

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Starting Monday, all CMS students will return to in-person classes five days a week.

The school year ends at the end of the month. the school board voted recently to return all students to Plan A learning, citing lower COVID-19 levels.

Any parents who wanted to keep their kids in virtual learning were given the option.

The return to in-person learning comes as the district is in a battle with the county.

The proposed budget from Mecklenburg County includes withholding $56 million from the school district.

“The board was clear that the status quo at CMS was unacceptable and that the community deserves better when it comes to educating our children,” said County Manager Dena Diorio while presenting the proposed budget this week.

25% of CMS schools are classified as low performing.

The county plans to withhold money until CMS comes up with a plan to improve the failing schools.

Diorio says the drop in funding will only effect administrative categories in CMS and not the classroom.

But the Superintendent disagrees.

“To say I understand the county’s position is to mischaracterize my sentiment. I do not understand how increased student needs doesn’t translate into additional support from everyone who has a stake in the success of children,” Superintendent Earnest Winston wrote on Twitter.