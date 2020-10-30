CMS rejects parent’s plexiglass divider donations, K-5 students prepare for in-class return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A local parent spent hundreds of dollars on plexiglass dividers only to have district officials reject her donation.

“It makes me feel really sad for the teachers,” said parent Whitney Bougknight, whose daughters attend first and fourth grade at Sharon Elementary.

In two days, Bouknight’s daughters will return to in-classroom learning twice a week. She has concerns.

“They’ve got round tables,” said Bouknight, who is also a lawyer. “And some of those round tables are going to have more than one student at them. And they’re not six-feet apart.”

To help, she says she asked her kids’ teachers if they wanted plexiglass dividers for their classrooms.

“They both with resounding ‘yes’ said, ‘Yes we would love to have those’,” she recalled, “‘that would be hugely helpful in the classroom.’”

At $16 each, Bouknight spent about $500 on the dividers. She said other parents offered to chip in and help purchase more. They are the same type of divider recommended by the CDC and used on city buses, in other schools, and even the South Carolina senate and vice presidential debates.

On Thursday, the principal of Sharon Elementary, Catherine Phelan, told staff that they have “all of the required PPE items needed” and that schools “may not add additional items, like sneeze guards.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“If you have them already,” she wrote, “please place them in a spot to store them until I get permission for us to move forward with using them. Do not place them out.”

Phelan also warned that only district-approved cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers can be used in classrooms.

“My concern is the teachers want these,” said Bouknight. “The teachers are nervous about going back to school and not being able to social distance. And, if this is something extra that we already purchased, and it’s literally sitting in a closet at the school why can’t we use it?”

At a virtual news conference Friday, district officials said they are ready to welcome students back

FOX 46 asked why the district won’t accept donated dividers, if they could keep kids safe at no cost to taxpayers.

“If we don’t have that for every classroom in that school,” a district official responded, “than we would not want to allow that because it would not be an equitable solution for all students who are served in that school.”

District officials say they will evaluate classrooms to see if additional PPE may be necessary.

Around 23,500 K-5 students have opted into fully remote learning. Almost 800 teachers have been approved to work from home over coronavirus concerns, the district said.

Read the full email:

Hi Staff,

I just learned from our area superintendent that we have all of the required PPE items needed and that schools may not add additional items, like sneeze guards. I will notify you if we are allowed to move forward with the purchases. If you have them already, please place them in a spot to store them until I get permission for us to move forward with using them. Do not place them out. Also, we cannot request non-district provided cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers. The cleaning items that you have from CMS are the only ones that are approved for school use. Thank you.

Cathy

Catherine Phelan

Principal

Sharon Elementary School, a CMS School

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE