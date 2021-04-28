CMS recruiting bus drivers for Summer and Fall 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is recruiting bus drivers for the Summer and Fall 2021.

CMS is one of the largest transportation districts in the state and is looking to fill nearly 70 transportation vacancies.

Devery Peterson with CMS explained the demand is great since the pandemic had a major effect on children’s schooling. She said, “We’ve been enrolling so many more students in the summer camp, summer enrollment for the summer. So in addition to that, that means we have more drivers we will be needing.”

Late last year, the pandemic forced many bus drivers around the country to quit out of fear of safety. CMS says their goal is to keep their bus driver pool as full as possible and keep hosting job fairs – especially since their an integral part of getting children to school safely.

The CMS Harding/Berry Transportation Manager told FOX 46, “When they first get there, they’re the first people to welcome and smile at them, check on the kids. When it’s something wrong with that student, they can tell as soon as they get to the bus stop.”

The district is offering a starting pay of $15.75 an hour, with shifts ranging from morning to late afternoon.

Steven Rooks, Metro Transportation Area Manager for CMS, says it’s truly a rewardable way to work in your community, while maintaining a consistent schedule.

“They get to go home, enjoy their time, take a nap if they need to,” Rooks explained. “Come back in the afternoon and work until 5:30, 6 o’clock. So, it’s a pretty good job.”

If you missed Wednesday’s job fair, you can still go online and apply for full and part-time positions here: https://www.cms.k12.nc.us/cmsdepartments/transportation/Pages/EmploymentOpportunities.aspx.